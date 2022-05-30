Former Elland Road favourite tearful at fan gesture as Leeds United eye relegated defender

Former Elland Road favourite tearful at fan gesture

Ex-Leeds United star Pablo Hernández cried tears of joy when fifty Whites fans travelled to Castellón to watch the midfielder play his final game of the season.

The Spaniard made over 150 appearances for United before departing Elland Road in the summer of 2021 to return to the club where his career began.

This season, Hernández's new home has become a site of pilgrimage for Whites fans eager to show their respect for the player affectionately known as 'el mago'.

One fan, Carl, said he found a home from home on his trip to Castellón.

"It has been amazing", Carl said.

Pablo Hernandez cries reacts to Leeds United's Championship Play-Off semi-final defeat to Derby County. Pic: Alex Livesey.

"All the locals love Leeds, we have felt really warm and welcome."

Ex Whites man pinpoints areas for improvement for the 22/23 season

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has highlighted three things that his former side must change before the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch. Pic: Alex Davidson.

Arriving in the middle of a relegation battle, Whites boss Jesse Marsch did not have the space and time to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited as United battled frantically to avoid the drop.

Prutton insists that Marsch must use the summer to establish his own style and make his mark on the Leeds squad.

"Leeds fans are probably waiting with bated breath to see what a Jesse Marsch team looks like, not a part Bielsa/part Marsch side but a fully Jesse Marsch side possibly with a lot of Bielsa players," Prutton writes.

"The hard work in planning starts now because that first game in August will be here before you know it."

Burnley defender Nathan Collins. Pic: Stephen Pond.

"When you look at where Leeds need to strengthen you have to look at the goals they are leaking, the discipline and the profligacy in front of goal."

Leeds United eye relegated defender

Leeds United are plotting to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has made 19 Premier League appearances since signing for the Turf Moor outfit from Stoke City last summer after injuries to first-choice centre-backs Ben Mee and James Tarkowski opened up space for Collins to shine.