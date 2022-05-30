The success of Leeds United‘s summer transfer window may be determined on whether the club can retain the services of the Brazilian star and Kalvin Phillips.

The former is currently away on international duty with Brazil and is said to be relaxed over his Leeds United future, according to the player’s father.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record - as quoted by Sport Witness - Raphinha’s father has addressed the possibilities that lie in wait for his son over the summer transfer period.

“Possibilities exist, but these possibilities involve three parties: the interested club, the current one and the player,” Raphael Belloli Snr said.

“He is calm about having a contract, and, as everyone knows, the possibilities depend only on him. What is already known is what is in the news, nothing different from that.”

The Leeds winger’s father all but confirms there are interested parties in his son, but with United’s Premier League survival, decision-makers at Elland Road can now command a higher fee for Raphinha’s services.

Recent reports have drawn on Barcelona‘s interest and the Catalonian club’s well-documented financial difficulties.

