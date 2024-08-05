The Dutchman is unlikely to enjoy the consistency of minutes he did at Leeds United.

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is looking forward to having Crysencio Summerville on board but hinted there will be no guarantee of the regular football he enjoyed at Leeds United.

Summerville’s move to West Ham was confirmed on Saturday evening after talks progressed throughout the week, with Leeds confirming a £25million-plus release clause was eventually triggered. The Dutchman put pen to paper on a five-year contract in east London and made the step back into top-flight football after dominating the Championship on his way to the league’s Player of the Season award at Elland Road.

Key to Summerville’s decision to move will have been the opportunity to continue improving, with West Ham able to boast a proven track record of turning Championship promise into Premier League pedigree. The Hammers have plucked the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma from the second-tier in recent years but both had to earn their stripes and Lopetegui has warned it will be no different for the former Leeds star.

“I think Crysencio Summerville is a good signing and he is going to help us, for sure,” Lopetegui told West Ham’s official website after a 3-1 pre-season defeat against Premier League rivals Crystal Palace over the weekend. “He is going to provide the competition that we need and we need to think that in the squad that they have to compete for all the positions, as this will increase our performances and our level, for sure.”

Summerville will, of course, back himself to follow the path set by Bowen in becoming a major player at West Ham, but the 22-year-old is joining a squad well-stocked in attacking areas. Alongside the former Hull City man, Lopetegui can call on the likes of Lucas Paquetá, Mohammed Kudus and Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme.

The Dutchman will go into his new club with incredible momentum though, having enjoyed a best-ever individual campaign at Leeds with 21 goals and 10 assists last season, and leaves with the best wishes of the majority involved at Elland Road. Having officially departed on Saturday evening, the winger posted a classy goodbye to his now former club.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Dear Leeds Family. I came here as a young boy with ambitions and dreams, and faith in what LUFC could mean for my career. I can now proudly say that I couldn't make a better decision four years ago.

"My team-mates, coaches, club staff, everyone involved with the club and the powerful Leeds army have made me feel at home and got the best out of me. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you have meant for the development as a play and all the memories we shared. I'll take that with me everywhere I go and you've got a special place in my heart.

"I wish you all the best for the coming season and the future. Once again, thank you Leeds family for everything. Keep marching on together."