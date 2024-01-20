Five alternative full-back options as Leeds United make transfer decision

Leeds United are known to be looking for a new full-back or two this month as the January transfer window edges towards a conclusion

Chambers has played just 178 minutes of competitive football this season, all in the UEFA Europa Conference League and UECL qualifiers.

Leeds United are looking to add to their backline over the remainder of the January transfer window. Centre-backs have been linked with the club and depending on what happens between now and deadline day, Leeds could look to make moves there, but it's full-backs that look like the priority.

The Whites have allowed Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave Elland Road this month, ensuring the out of position Archie Gray looks to be the leading candidate at present on the right. Meanwhile, the Whites have struggled for a consistent option at left-back recently with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram struggling with injuries.

A host of names have been linked with Leeds said to be looking at the likes of Ben Johnson, Neco Williams, Ryan Giles and more. But, who else is might be available out there should a move for any of the above names fail to pay off?

Here's five Premier League players who haven't been linked to Leeds this month but could well be available to them as the window moves towards its conclusion.

Owen Beck - Liverpool

Beck has been linked to a host of names in the Championship this month with Stoke City, Coventry City, Hull City are Millwall all mentioned in a report by The Athletic, with Stoke said to have gone as far as to have an initial offer turned down for the Wales U21 international.

Celtic and Rangers have also been linked with a move for Beck, who spent the first half of the season with Dundee, where he made 17 league appearances. The report claims Beck has returned to Liverpool in order to stick around at Anfield and play a small role in the first-team picture this season.

As such, the left-back isn't necessarily available at present, but the right offer, be that a loan or permanent, may be enough to persuade Liverpool to part with the 21-year-old, who spent time on the books at Tranmere Rovers and Stoke before joining Liverpool as a youngster.

Calum Chambers - Aston Villa

Chambers hasn't seen a single minute of Premier League football this season at Aston Villa, with the right-back spending the majority of the campaign as an unused substitute. As such, there have been suggestions this week claiming Chambers could be allowed to leave the club to free up space for new signings at Villa Park.

The Football Insider report claims right-back has interest from the continent, but a move to Leeds might just appeal, should he wish to remain in England. Chambers has never played below the Premier League, but at 28, he needs game time in order to breathe life into his career and there's a strong chance he could get that at Leeds, should the deal make financial sense for the Whites.

Conor Bradley - Liverpool

Bradley is still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool, but he made an appearance off the bench earlier this month against Arsenal in the FA Cup and made a strong impression. The Northern Irishman was even singled out for praise after the game by manager Jurgen Klopp, who called him 'exceptional'.

As such, it seems Bradley's potential availability may be tied to the German's plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a permanent move into midfield for the England international leaving a hole to fill at right-back. Bradley has been with the Reds since 2019, working his way through the youth ranks to make his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Norwich in 2021.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, where he made 41 appearances and scored five goals.

Tomas Galvez - Manchester City

Galvez may still be waiting to make a senior debut at club level, but that hasn't stopped his national team recognising the talent he possesses. Finland have called the 18-year-old left-back up on two separate occasions, with second and most recent cap for his country coming in November, as he played 90 minutes and recorded an assist in the 2-1 win over San Marino.

The London-born defender has been on Man City's books since 2021, joining from Watford, and he has been a regular in the club's Premier League 2 side for the past two seasons. It's hard to know what City's plan is for him at present, but he could potentially be available on loan for the right club.

Emil Krafth - Newcastle United

According to a Football Insider report back in December, Newcastle United are open to offers for Emil Krafth as they look to make space in their squad for new recruits. Krafth has recently returned from a knee injury, but he has hardly been involved under Eddie Howe this season, making four Premier League outings off the bench and a couple of appearances in the EFL Cup.