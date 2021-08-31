'Fantastic move' - David James hails Leeds United business as Whites close in on 'rapid' player

Daniel James. (Photo by DAN MULLAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old is understood to be on the verge of a transfer to Elland Road after the Whites dramatically failed to sign him back in January 2019.

A fee of around £25 million is being touted, with an agreement said to be in place between the two sides and an expectation that the deal will be wrapped up before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

James has started two out of Man United’s first three Premier League this season, and ex-top flight stopper James is of the opinion that his namesake will fit right in to Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: “I think it’s a fantastic move.

"When you look at the way that Dan James plays – rapid, attack-minded, 50-odd games for [Manchester] United in the Premier League – he’s going to suit the Leeds style.

"People are scared of Leeds and their work ethic. I think Dan James will fit in perfectly there, and obviously with Ronaldo joining Man United now, that makes him even more surplus to requirements.

"He’s 23 years old, so he’s still got plenty of time on his side, and I think that’s something Bielsa will be able to take advantage of.”