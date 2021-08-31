How much will he cost? Will the 23-year-old become the club's record signing?

It was widely reported by some strong sources on Monday that Leeds were paying the Red Devils £30m for James, making him the club's record signing.

But the YEP understands that the fee for James will actually be £25m, meaning Spanish international forward Rodrigo will remain the club's record purchase.

JOINING YOU? Manchester United's Dan James, front, looks to hold off Leeds United's Pascal Struijk in the recent 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford as Stuart Dallas looks on. The trio could soon by Whites team mates. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The Whites smashed their transfer record last August when signing Rodrigo from Valencia for €30m, around £27m.

The pursuit of James is set to be the headline Leeds United story on transfer deadline day but a few outs are expected too.

Barrow, Oldham Athletic and Motherwell are all reportedly looking to sign 21-year-old midfielder Robbie Gotts on a permanent deal whilst Barrow are also being linked with a move for 21-year-old winger Jordan Stevens.

Twenty-two-year old defender Bryce Hosannah is one of several options being considering by National League side Wrexham whilst 21-year-old Academy graduate Bobby Kamwa is another youngster who could leave the club on transfer deadline day.

Leeds had hoped to sign a new first team centre midfielder and the interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien was well documented.

But Gallagher joined Crystal Palace on loan and there has been no agreement between the Whites and Terriers over O'Brien. That one appears at a standstill.

Given the emergence of Crysencio Summerville, Leeds will not exactly be short of wingers and what that means for Helder Costa remains to be seen.

But in short, it's all about James, with a £25m fee reportedly agreed and reports suggesting that a medical is taking place on Tuesday morning.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a long-term admirer of 23-year-old James who looked certain to join the Whites from Swansea City on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window.

The Welsh international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

A late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.

James then left Swansea just over four months later to join Manchester United on a five-year-deal for an initial fee of around £15m.

