Few Leeds United players are remembered so fondly that the vast majority of the club's fanbase is in agreement over their time at Elland Road, but Tony Dorigo is one of those players.

The Australian-born England full-back shared some of the best years of his career with the Whites, playing a part in some of the club's most famous and identifiable moments of the 1990s.

It's strange to think that if not for a teenage Dorigo's initiative in writing to 14 English clubs asking for a trial, one of Leeds fans' favourite players may never have come to play for United.

Tony Dorigo in action for Leeds United during the early 1990s (Photo: Ben Radford/Allsport)

Aston Villa took young Dorigo up on his offer to make the trip around the world for a four-day trial, and the rest is history.

Spells with the Villans and Chelsea preceded his time at Elland Road but his continued role as matchday commentator on Leeds' LUTV output highlights where Dorigo felt most at home.

Clips from his commentaries over the past several seasons have been shared thousands upon thousands of times on social media, especially moments where the former full-back yells like the 36,000 other Leeds supporters packed inside Elland Road.

Dorigo's shriek when Stuart Dallas slotted past Ederson to make it 2-1 in the final minute against Manchester City two seasons ago and his yelp at Joe Gelhardt's last-gasp winner versus Norwich City last term are two particular favourites.

Leeds fan Stevie Dewar says: "Too young to remember him as a player but absolutely love listening to Tony on commentary."

His time as a player remains the main reason Leeds fans view Dorigo so fondly, though, for moments such as his involvement in Tony Yeboah's thunderbolt from outside the penalty area versus Liverpool.

Few can say they contributed to one of the finest goals in the annals of Premier League history with a long ball up from the back.

Leeds supporter Ian Bolton remembers that one well: "The ball he played up to [Rod] Wallace who headed it down to Yeboah who smashed it in off the crossbar against Liverpool. Goal never gets old."

Nor does Hugh Dawson, who references the same memorable Dorigo contribution: "Yeboah pre-assist. You know the one."

It speaks volumes of the regard in which Dorigo is held that supporters independent of each other recall the pass which preceded the assist to one of the Premier League's finest goals.

While the casual spectator is transfixed on Yeboah's technique and the power in his strike, Leeds fans applaud the route to goal which the ball took, via Dorigo and Wallace.

Perhaps Dorigo's classiest instant as a Leeds player came in a Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday, where his 'wand of a left foot' - as supporter Martin Canning recounts - rifled a free-kick beyond the Wednesday 'keeper as the Whites romped to a 6-1 victory at Hillsborough.

Of the six goals Dorigo scored for United, he certainly made a habit of finding the net from range, as Dave Devonport attests: "His goal against Man City at Elland Road, and his free kick against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough."

Gordon Strachan's corner was headed clear as the Aussie-born left-back carefully evaluated the bounce on the edge of the penalty area and drilled one into the far corner - a true fan favourite.

Supporter Joshua Painter says: "He was the first player I remember watching and just thinking wow. I was 5 and couldn’t believe the pace and dribbling skills. Unreal player. Truly underrated."

Meanwhile, James Sadler dubs him a 'superstar' saying the team 'could do with him now'.