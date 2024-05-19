Leeds United could be a Premier League team by this time next week with Daniel Farke’s side a few as 90 minutes away from securing their fate. Thursday’s 4-0 Championship play-off semi-final second-leg thumping of Norwich City set up a trip to Wembley and a final against Southampton, who beat West Brom 3-1 on Friday.

Should Leeds win promotion, then this summer looks set to be both busy and expensive as those in charge at Elland Road aim to avoid previous mistakes and recruit well enough to cement a place in the top-flight. But the club will need significant investment in order to compete with the world’s best.

Since taking over at Leeds, 49ers Enterprises - the investment arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers - have not hesitated to invest but that will need to hit another level if promotion is achieved. Below, the YEP takes a look at where the club’s owners would rank among their 19 rivals, should an instant return to the top-flight happen.

3 . Brighton & Hove Albion — Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.03 billion