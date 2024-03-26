Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson believes Leeds United have peaked at the perfect time after climbing to the top of the Championship earlier this month.

Leeds recorded their 12th win in a 13-game unbeaten run at home to Millwall before the March international break, a result which saw them usurp Leicester City as league leaders. Daniel Farke's side were as far as 17 points behind the Foxes at one point but go into the final eight games as the team to catch.

Grayson is one of few managers to enjoy the feeling of promotion at Elland Road, having led Leeds out of League One in the 2009/10 campaign. His side flew out of the blocks before stuttering over the line with a final day win over Bristol Rovers, however, and the 54-year-old would much rather do it Farke's way.

“The psychological boost for Leeds going on top is massive," Grayson told Football League World. "If you're going to be surging to the top in a great run of form, the best time to do it is from around about now to the end of the season. The last thing you need to do is hit a real dodgy patch and you don’t pick it up again and get it going.

"I think with Leicester, they’ve still got enough quality and still got enough about them to really give themselves an opportunity to win games and get back to the top of the division. But it's going to be really entertaining and a real exciting finish to the season with all four teams."

The growing optimism in West Yorkshire could not be more of a contrast to the feeling at Leicester, with supporters making no secret of their frustration towards manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian even threatened to leave after hearing groans inside the King Power Stadium during a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

“I think it could be (negatively impactful), and I think it's been a really strange season at Leicester given the fact that they were so far ahead and yet you’re hearing negativity from supporters,” the former Whites coach added of Maresca's antics. “I get this modern day, on social media etc - people put their points of view across, but once it comes inside the stadium, then it can be a little bit intimidating for players.