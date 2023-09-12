4 . Charlie Allen: 15 September

An outside chance of being used by Farke this season, but certainly one of the standout U21s, Charlie Allen has recently been out with an injury, however that has not prevented him joining up with Northern Ireland's U21s. He was an unused substitute against Luxembourg earlier this month, so his return to the pitch could realistically come this Friday for Leeds' U21s. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood