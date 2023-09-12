Leeds United manager Daniel Farke could have a selection decision or two to make this weekend as he welcomes back a number of first-team squad members from injury.
The Whites have struggled with injuries during the first month of the 2023/24 season, however Farke is set to be handed a reprieve following September’s international break as the likes of Mateo Joseph, Dan James and Ian Poveda are all expected to make an imminent return to first-team selection contention.
Not far behind are the likes of Sam Byram, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo; the latter pair yet to make an appearance for United this season.
Here are the expected return dates for a throng of Leeds players who have sat out Championship action in recent weeks.
1. Daniel James: 17 September
Wales international James has a chance of making this weekend's matchday squad against Millwall after picking up an adductor strain last month. Wales boss Rob Page described the issue as a 'three-week injury' prior to September's international break, therefore his comeback is imminent. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros
2. Mateo Joseph: September 17
England youth international Mateo Joseph is highly-rated by Whites boss Farke but missed the first month of the new campaign with an ankle sprain. He's back in training now, though, and will be considered for Sunday's game against Millwall. (Pic: Joe Giddens/PA) Photo: Joe Giddens
3. Ian Poveda: 17 September
Another who could be back for this weekend's fixture is Ian Poveda, who made a splash during pre-season, featuring unexpectedly under Farke after two seasons out on loan. The winger's return from injury supplements Leeds' wide options, most likely as an impact sub. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
4. Charlie Allen: 15 September
An outside chance of being used by Farke this season, but certainly one of the standout U21s, Charlie Allen has recently been out with an injury, however that has not prevented him joining up with Northern Ireland's U21s. He was an unused substitute against Luxembourg earlier this month, so his return to the pitch could realistically come this Friday for Leeds' U21s. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood