Deadline day is now over and Leeds United can breathe a little more comfortably.

It wasn’t an idea end to the window for the Whites, who lost star winger Luis Sinisterra to a season-long loan to AFC Bournemouth, though Jaidon Anthony wound up moving the other way. The Whites did manage to add to their squad significantly in the end, with a late flurry of arrivals, and Daniel Farke will feel he has a much better squad than what he had to start the season just a couple of weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Transfer verdict

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has issued his verdict on the club’s summer transfer business after a high turnover of players at Elland Road.

He told MOT Leeds News: “I think those defensive concerns have been there for a while. I think with Joe Rodon coming into the side is good. He’s still young but has a lot of experience, but still, there were a couple of individual defensive errors.

“There has been a slight defensive improvement since the new managers come in. Farke has come in for a reason, but it’s a work in progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, there were the two individual errors for goals against Ipswich, but it was not necessarily a poor defensive performance.”

Drameh speaks

Cody Drameh has been speaking after his Leeds exit, joining Birmingham City on loan late in the window.

The defender told the Blues website: “I am really excited. I have had a look around the place and I am buzzing and ready to go. It is a project; it is very exciting right now with the new owners and everything.