Leeds United have seen two of their starting midfielders suffer long-term injuries in recent weeks

Former Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged the Whites to consider recalling Darko Gyabi from his loan at Plymouth Argyle if the opportunity to do so is there in January.

Leeds have lost key midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term injuries in recent weeks, with the pair not set to play again until 2025. The Whites have considered a handful of free agents, with Cheikhou Kouyaté one of the players they have looked at. However, there has yet to be any progress with that decision as Leeds return to action against Sheffield United on Friday night. The ex-West Ham United and Crystal Palace man was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Another option mooted by Robinson, is to promote youngster Charlie Crew into the senior squad. The Wales international made his debut for his country in June and was called into the senior squad in September by new manager Craig Bellamy.

“They’ve got Charlie Crew who they can promote if need be,” Robinson told Football Insider. “He could do a job filling in in that area for now. They’ve got Darko Gyabi as well, who’s on loan at Plymouth. He’s gone there on a season-long loan and he’s doing really well under Wayne Rooney.

“If there is a clause to recall him from that loan deal then that may be something they look to do to help with their midfield numbers. Whether that would be possible to make happen immediately is up in the air, but it is an avenue the Leeds hierarchy could consider.”

Leeds will not recall Gyabi this month or next as clubs are not permitted to recall their loan players outside of the transfer window. In any event, Leeds would only be able to bring the 20-year-old midfielder back to Elland Road in January if a recall clause was inserted into his season-long loan agreement. It means the immediate options to Leeds are to bring players up from the club’s Under-21s side or sign a free agent. However, signing a player without a club will still take time as they would need time to return to match fitness, a concern manager Daniel Farke has pointed too previously.

Gyabi has enjoyed an impressive spell with Plymouth so far, starting eight of the club’s nine Championship games. He has still appeared in every fixture, as he came off the bench against Hull City in August. He has one assist to his name, which came in Argyle’s 3-1 home in over Luton Town.