Jesse Marsch has been named as a contender for the Leicester City vacancy following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.

The American was dismissed by Leeds United in February following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds with just four wins from 20 Premier League games.

But now he is being considered as a replacement for Rodgers, according to the Daily Mail who report former Premier League managers Rafael Benitez and Ralph Hasenhuttl are also in the running.

Last week, the former Leeds United head coach spoke publicly for the first time since his Whites exit. And hinted he was already eyeing his next move.

He said: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family & friends.”

Marsch held talks with Southampton after his departure from Leeds but the move failed to go through over a disagreement on contract length. He was also briefly linked with the Crystal Palace vacancy last month.

Leeds and Leicester do battle at Elland Road later this month, with both clubs locked in the relegation battle. The Foxes dropped into the bottom three following a 2-1 loss to Palace at the weekend while Leeds are out of the relegation places on goal difference following Saturday’s defeat to Arsenal.

Following the decision to part ways with Rodgers Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

