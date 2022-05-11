Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was brought in with the explicit task of securing the Whites' Premier League status for the 2022/2023 season. Pic: Oli Scarff.

How Jesse Marsch’s reported Leeds United salary compares with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea bosses

Judgement on the success of Leeds United's appointment of Jesse Marsch will be reserved for the final day of the Premier League season.

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 12:05 pm

Only then will it be clear whether the American was the right man to take up the unenviable task of inheriting a squad entrenched in three-and-a-half years' worth of Marcelo Bielsa's particular brand of football and whipping them into a fit state to fight an incredibly tight battle to remain in the Premier League.

Marsch has overseen some success since arriving at Elland Road, guiding the Whites to breath-taking last-minute results against Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers and masterminding a convincing 3-0 win over relegation rivals Watford.

But in moments, Leeds have looked lost under Marsch's instruction, with performances against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa smacking of a football team caught between two identities.

The loyal United fanbase will forgive poor performances, though, if Leeds sit above the dreaded dotted line at the final whistle on Sunday May 22. Until then, the jury is out on whether Marsch was the correct pick. But how does Marsch's salary compare with that of other Premier League managers?

Here, we see where his wage ranks, as reported by The Sun:

1. Pep Guardiola

Points per game = 2.33 - Reported salary = £19,000,000

2. Jürgen Klopp

Points per game = 2.09 - Reported salary = £16,000,000

3. Antonio Conte

Points per game = 1.79 - Reported salary = £15,000,000

4. Brendan Rodgers

Points per game = 1.67 - Reported salary = £10,000,000

