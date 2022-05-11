Only then will it be clear whether the American was the right man to take up the unenviable task of inheriting a squad entrenched in three-and-a-half years' worth of Marcelo Bielsa's particular brand of football and whipping them into a fit state to fight an incredibly tight battle to remain in the Premier League.

Marsch has overseen some success since arriving at Elland Road, guiding the Whites to breath-taking last-minute results against Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers and masterminding a convincing 3-0 win over relegation rivals Watford.

But in moments, Leeds have looked lost under Marsch's instruction, with performances against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa smacking of a football team caught between two identities.

The loyal United fanbase will forgive poor performances, though, if Leeds sit above the dreaded dotted line at the final whistle on Sunday May 22. Until then, the jury is out on whether Marsch was the correct pick. But how does Marsch's salary compare with that of other Premier League managers?

Here, we see where his wage ranks, as reported by The Sun:

1. Pep Guardiola Points per game = 2.33 - Reported salary = £19,000,000 Photo: Paul Ellis Photo Sales

2. Jürgen Klopp Points per game = 2.09 - Reported salary = £16,000,000 Photo: Oli Scarff Photo Sales

3. Antonio Conte Points per game = 1.79 - Reported salary = £15,000,000 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Brendan Rodgers Points per game = 1.67 - Reported salary = £10,000,000 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales