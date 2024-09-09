The Whites’ squad has been decimated by call-ups during this international break, leaving few of Daniel Farke’s men behind at Thorp Arch to train and prepare for the Clarets clash. Farke’s captain Ethan Ampadu was one of four called up for the Wales squad, even without the injured Daniel James. The German will breathe a little more easily when he gets new boys like Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka and star men like Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon back in the building, safe and sound, after their national team exploits.
Centre forward Mateo Joseph has made headlines in his native Spain with a winning goal already during the past week, scoring with a smart first-time strike to break Scottish hearts at Under 21 level. And Gnonto was in the headlines too, having been spotted on his mobile phone on the bench for Italy Under 21s after being substituted at half-time during a rout of San Marino.
Here’s what this week looks like for Leeds United all over the world as the September international break comes to a close.
1. Ampadu, Rodon, Darlow, Crew
Leeds United's captain Ethan Ampadu, central defender Joe Rodon, goalkeeper Karl Darlow and youngster Charlie Crew are back in action for Wales as they face Montenegro away from home on Monday September 9 at 7.45pm.
Last Friday they drew 0-0 with Türkiye but only Ampadu and Rodon featured. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Junior Firpo
Leeds United's left-back played up front, of all places, for Dominican Republic in their 3-2 win over Bermuda on Saturday. He is expected to be involved again at the ABFA Technical Centre against Dominica on Tuesday September 10 at 4pm. | Getty Images
3. Brenden Aaronson
Aaronson and USMNT lost 2-1 to Jesse Marsch's Canada on Saturday, but the Leeds attacker is back in action in Ohio at midnight on Wednesday September 11 when they host New Zealand. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Ao Tanaka
Leeds United's new boy featured ina 7-0 thrashing of China late last week and will hope for another cap when Japan take on Bahrain on Tuesday September 10 at 5pm. | Getty Images
5. Manor Solomon
Solomon and Israel were beaten 3-1 by Belgium on Friday in the Nations League opener. They now face Italy on Monday September 9 at 7.45pm, at Bozsik Arena in Budapest.
| AFP via Getty Images
6. Ilia Gruev
Gruev has already played his two September internationals, having featured for Bulgaria against Belarus in a 0-0 draw and then again in the Sunday night home win over Northern Ireland. A mistake from ex-Leeds man Bailey Peacock-Farrell handed the Bulgarians the goal that separated the two teams. | Getty Images
