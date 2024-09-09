The Whites’ squad has been decimated by call-ups during this international break, leaving few of Daniel Farke’s men behind at Thorp Arch to train and prepare for the Clarets clash. Farke’s captain Ethan Ampadu was one of four called up for the Wales squad, even without the injured Daniel James. The German will breathe a little more easily when he gets new boys like Manor Solomon and Ao Tanaka and star men like Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon back in the building, safe and sound, after their national team exploits.