Ex-Leeds United man Harry Kewell sacked from managerial role after six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Leeds United player is out of work after just six months in his latest role

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Harry Kewell has been sacked as manager of J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos after just six months in charge. He was appointed on December 31, 2023 but, according to reports in Japan from the Yokohama Express, he has been relieved of his duties.

It comes with the club sat 12th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation places. It is a far cry from where the club were last season, as they finished as runners up in the 2023 campaign behind Vissel Kobe. They were also second in the table at the end of the 2021 campaign but were crowned league champions in 2022. Kewell won just 13 of his 33 matches in charge, drawing eight and winning the other 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yokohama were also well beaten in the Asian Champions League final, which is played over two legs. After winning the first leg 2-1, Marinos were crushed 5-1 by Al Ain in the second leg to lose 6-3 on aggregate. Despite the heavy nature of the defeat back in May, Kewell lashed out at the referee after his side were reduced to 10 men during the return leg.

“My players were fantastic. It’s just a shame that we got robbed tonight by a bad referee,” said the 45-year-old. “I thought the refereeing decisions were shocking, they were terrible. They were playing the game and he fell for it. But congratulations.”

Kewell played 236 times for Leeds, scoring 61 goals and providing 28 assists during his time at Elland Road. He joined the club’s academy and made his senior debut in 1996 before joining Liverpool in 2003. The former Australian international left Leeds under a cloud, and claimed recently he departed because he had not been offered a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is always going to be speculation but I will say the truth. I had no choice, I didn’t have a contract,” Kewell told Optus Sport in 2022. “So I don’t know what people were implying or saying. But if a club doesn’t offer you a contract then what can you do.

“And then when you get managers trying to tell you exactly where you want to go or this is what is going to happen. I have given good service to the club. You didn’t pay anything for me. You took a gamble. I have given you some good years, I have enjoyed it. You are not offering me a contract so I will fight for myself. And I had the final say.”

He made 139 appearances for Liverpool but could not replicate the success he enjoyed with Leeds as he scored just 16 goals for the Anfield club. He then joined Turkish outfit Galatasaray, a move which angered the majority of the United fanbase as many felt the move disrespected the memories of Kevin Speight and Christopher Loftus, two fans that were tragically stabbed and killed by supporters of Galatasaray in 2000.

He spent three years in Turkey before joining Melbourne Victory and then Qatari club Al-Gharafa before retiring with Melbourne Heart.