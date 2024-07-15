Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara appeared to be absent from the club's latest pre-season training video, released on in-house channel LUTV.

New signing Joe Rothwell featured heavily in the clips shot at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base but Finnish international Kamara was conspicuous by his absence as he nears a switch to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

It has been widely reported in France that Leeds and Rennes have come to an agreement supposedly worth £8.4 million - or 10 million Euros - for the 28-year-old who played 42 times for the Whites last season after arriving from Rangers.

Kamara did not manage to hit the back of the net during 2023/24 but registered four assists during his first campaign as a Leeds player, which could also prove to be his last.

If reports on the continent are to be believed, Leeds stand to make a £3.4 million profit on the central midfielder who joined for an undisclosed fee last summer understood to be £5 million.

United's midfield has undergone something of a shake-up already this pre-season with Archie Gray departing in a £40 million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of the month. Meanwhile, Ethan Ampadu could slot back into a midfield role in Daniel Farke's preferred XI when friendly fixtures get underway later this week.

Rothwell and fellow midfielder Ilia Gruev offer Farke alternative options in the middle of the park, whilst youngster Charlie Crew has also featured prominently in first-team pre-season after winning a debut cap for Wales last month.

Should Kamara seal a move to Roazhon Park in the coming days, he will become the fifth permanent exit of the summer window, following Gray, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, Charlie Cresswell and Kris Klaesson as Farke reshapes his squad for another tilt at the Championship title.