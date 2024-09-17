Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has come in for criticism from an unlikely source given he has been managining in England for the past 14 months.

The German has received a critique of his scouting and talent identification from newspaper the Rheinische Post, who cover Farke's former employers Borussia Monchengladbach.

It is claimed by the outlet that the signing of Nathan Ngoumou during Farke's time at the club has been a failure with just seven goals and four assists from the attacker in 61 appearances.

The 24-year-old was fleetingly compared to former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by Farke, but has struggled to live up to such billing at Gladbach.

"Constant criticism in the report is aimed at Farke’s judgement of the player as well as the initial decision to sign him. Comparisons with Aubameyang are now seen as somewhat comical," a report via Sport Witness claims.

Farke is understood to have an important role in transfer decisions at Elland Road and was in consultation with Leeds' recruitment department throughout the summer window. While the 47-year-old appeared to suggest there was not 100 per cent alignment on the decision not to sign a designated No. 10 following Georginio Rutter's departure, it is thought he has worked closely with technical director Gretar Steinsson and transfers advisor Nick Hammond since joining the club in July 2023.

Farke left Gladbach at the end of the 2022/23 season after just one season in charge of the Bundesliga club. Ngoumou, meanwhile, was signed for a reported €8 million during the final days of the 2022 summer transfer window but made just eight starts under the Leeds boss.

“Nathan’s natural position is of course more on the right side, but he played more often in the centre-forward position during preparation and did well in training,” Farke is quoted to have said. “It reminded me a bit of Aubameyang’s early phase. He also came from the flank, was surprising up front and scored almost 30 goals in Dortmund, simply because he put his pace into play.”

Farke is under increased scrutiny from supporters at Elland Road after two wins in Leeds' opening five matches this season, in addition to last term's failure to clinch promotion automatically and then via the play-offs.