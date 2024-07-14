Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archie Gray featured for Tottenham Hotspur against Cambridge United in a behind closed doors friendly

Archie Gray made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend following his £40m switch from Elland Road. The former Leeds United man made the move to north London at the start of July after a remarkable breakthrough season with the Whites under Daniel Farke.

After making his senior bow on the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship campaign, the teenager went on to feature 52 times for the Whites and play a crucial role in the club's push for promotion, which ended so cruelly on the pitch at Wembley Stadium. Ultimately, United’s failure to win promotion led to Gray's sale, with Leeds needing to balance the books as they readied themselves for a push to go one better this time around.

It was a deal that almost didn't happen with Brentford in the frame before the move to Spurs materialised, but it seems Gray has wasted no time in making a positive impression in north London. According to Football London, Gray has caught the eye of new boss Ange Postecoglou this week as the club get their preparations underway for the new Premier League season.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded with his first run out in Spurs colours as the top flight outfit took on Cambridge United in a behind closed doors friendly at the club's training ground in Enfield. Gray played the second half of the contest at right-back and helped the club to a dominant 7-2 win over the League One club.

Given the price Tottenham paid for the youngster, Gray is expected to be part of Postecoglou's first-team plans and he may well get another chance to impress on Wednesday when Spurs travel up from the capital to Edinburgh to take on Hearts. They face QPR in an all-London affair next weekend at Loftus Road before heading out on a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Gray is expected to be involved on the tour, with the club taking on Vissel Kobe, Team K League and Bayern Munich. Spurs get their Premier League season underway against Leicester City on August 19 and after being part of a Leeds side that beat Leicester twice last season, the youngster will be keen to be involved and make a positive impression on what could be his competitive debut.