'Had to' - Former Whites no 1 departs Leeds United's rivals to join League One side
Former Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has ended five years with Burnley to sign for a League One side.
Burnley are expected to prove a key promotion rival for Leeds next season following their relegation from the Premier League but Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell has ended five years at Turf Moor to join Birmingham City.
The Blues are facing up to a first season in English football’s third tier for 29 years following relegation from the Championship last term.
Peacock-Farrell joined Burnley from Leeds back in August 2019 but the keeper only made 24 appearances for the Clarets and spent two years away from the club on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and most recently AGF Aarhus last term.
The keeper’s contract at Burnley ran until next summer and the 27-year-old has now sealed the switch to Birmingham, joining the Blues on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Speaking to BluesTV, Peacock-Farrell said: “I am absolutely delighted. First of all, I am really happy to be here. It is a massive club with some huge ambitions for the coming years and to be a part of that is something that I had to come and do.”
