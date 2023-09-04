Karl Robinson was Sam Allardyce’s assistant for the final four games of last season

Robinson was brought to Leeds by Sam Allardyce for the final four games of last season, as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League. On Sunday, Fleetwood announced the dismissal of former Celtic midfielder Brown following their 2-1 defeat at managerless Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marked their fifth loss in six League One games this term, with the club picking up just one point as they sit 23rd in the table after six matches. A club statement read: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Head Coach Scott Brown has left the club with immediate effect.

“Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the First Team management. Assistant Head Coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Robinson is 1/2 with the bookmakers to take over at the club as he awaits his return to work after leaving Leeds alongside Allardyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old has plenty of experience in League One having guided MK Dons out of the division and managed Oxford United in the third tier between 2018 and 2023.

Robinson reflected on his time at Leeds with the YEP earlier this summer and admits he regrets turning down the chance to manage at Elland Road earlier in his career.

“This is a real football club,” Robinson said in an interview with chief football writer Graham Smyth.

“I made a big mistake saying no to it a long time ago and Sam always had a go at me for turning it down. I had my own reasons. I remember saying to the players this is as real a football club as you’re going to get, we’re only ever passing through the fans’ club. They’re with it from the day they’re born until the day they pass, it’s part of their life and we have a responsibility to let them know we care. The players do care, they really do. It’s important to show that connection with the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad