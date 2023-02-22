Former Leeds United coach Benito Carbone has spoken of how he was treated ‘like a criminal’ by former Whites owner Massimo Cellino.

Carbone was appointed by Leeds in 2014 in a rather strange role, described at the time as a ‘special Consultant to the board of directors for sport matters including facilities & academy’, while he also oversaw coaching with the under-21s side. Just months later, Carbone supposedly left his role, with Cellino citing ‘family reasons’, but it seems that wasn’t exactly the truth.

Speaking to William Hill, Carbone has revealed that he was sacked and ‘esorted’ off the premises at Thorp Arch.

“Massimo Cellino was really, really hard to work with,” he said. “I don’t want to offend him, but he’s a difficult person. I remember talking with my agent and discovering that Cellino sacked around 65 staff from the club from when I was there – some people who had worked there for decades. People were crying in the dressing room.

“I had recently signed a contract to be coach of the under-21s just before pre-season, but when pre-season ended, Cellino wanted to change everything – as always. He sent me a letter and sacked me. He wanted to show everybody that he wasn’t just sacking English people, but also the people who were close to him.

“One day he actually sent security to escort me out of the academy, it was like I was a criminal. It was horrible.”

Speaking about the impact of the situation, Carbone added: “I was depressed for six months; he absolutely killed me,” he said. “I couldn’t see the reason for him to treat me like that, especially as I worked for free for six months – I did everything with passion just to show him that I was ready to do tasks. He was happy with me during that time; he would send messages to my agent saying that I was doing really well and that I was a great person. And then suddenly, he changes his mind, as he does with everyone.

“I tried to call him after he sacked me, and so did my agent, but he never answered either of us. He only sent me the letter.”

Cellino was a controversial character at Leeds

Carbone is now listed as an assistant with the Azerbaijan national team, but he hopes to return to England to continue his coaching journey.

“It would be easy for me to say, ‘I want to manage Sheffield Wednesday’, but Darren Moore is doing really well at the moment,” he added. “They are top of the table and have a really good chance to get back into the Championship. But for me, of course, if one day I do become manager of Sheffield Wednesday, it would be my dream.

“But I just really want to coach in England; I have had job offers in Italy and turned them down, managing here is my priority. It’s not important about which league in England I go to. I’m not stupid; I know I won’t be able to manage a Premier League team now, it’s not that easy.