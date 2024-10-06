Leeds United provide Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with star message

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 16:43 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 17:16 GMT
Leeds United have provided an Ilia Gruev update.

Leeds United have provided an Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with a message to the Bulgarian midfielder.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev suffered a knee injury in the midweek 1-1 draw at Norwich City and Leeds announced on Thursday that the midfielder would be heading for surgery after sustaining a significant injury to his meniscus.

Gruev is looking at months as opposed to weeks out and Leeds have now provided an update via a photograph of the midfielder post-surgery with a thumbs up.

The photograph of Gruev with both thumbs up was accompanied with a white heart and the words “Speedy recovery, Ilia!” which received hundreds of well-wishes in replies from fans.

