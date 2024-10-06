Leeds United provide Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with star message
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United have provided an Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with a message to the Bulgarian midfielder.
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev suffered a knee injury in the midweek 1-1 draw at Norwich City and Leeds announced on Thursday that the midfielder would be heading for surgery after sustaining a significant injury to his meniscus.
Gruev is looking at months as opposed to weeks out and Leeds have now provided an update via a photograph of the midfielder post-surgery with a thumbs up.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
The photograph of Gruev with both thumbs up was accompanied with a white heart and the words “Speedy recovery, Ilia!” which received hundreds of well-wishes in replies from fans.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.