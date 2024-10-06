Leeds United provide Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with star message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have provided an Ilia Gruev update.

Leeds United have provided an Ilia Gruev injury recovery update with a message to the Bulgarian midfielder.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev suffered a knee injury in the midweek 1-1 draw at Norwich City and Leeds announced on Thursday that the midfielder would be heading for surgery after sustaining a significant injury to his meniscus.

Gruev is looking at months as opposed to weeks out and Leeds have now provided an update via a photograph of the midfielder post-surgery with a thumbs up.

The photograph of Gruev with both thumbs up was accompanied with a white heart and the words “Speedy recovery, Ilia!” which received hundreds of well-wishes in replies from fans.