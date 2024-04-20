Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Grayson believes only one of Crysencio Summerville or Archie Gray could leave Leeds United if promotion is not achieved this season.

The pair have attracted plenty of interest from top Premier League and European clubs during what has been an excellent season for both. Summerville and Gray were both rewarded with the Championship’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards respectively.

Leeds remain in the battle for automatic promotion but have ground to make up on Leicester City and Ipswich Town with only three games remaining. Daniel Farke’s side could feasibly have another season in the Championship to contend with and Grayson admits that top-flight transfer interest will likely lead to at least one sale.

"Crysencio Summerville has been great this season for Leeds United and I think if they got to the Premier League, I don't think there's going to be any issues with keeping him because he can fulfil his ambition of playing in the Premier League with a really big football club,” Gray told Betway. "If for whatever reason they don't, then Leeds, through their own choice, but maybe choice of the player, will lose some of the better players through the financial restraints and also the ambitions of the club.

"But he's got to finish the season off in a real positive manner. He struggled in the last couple of games purely because teams are worried about his threat of what he can do. Sometimes he's got two or three players around him all the time. But that's the mark of the level of quality that he's brought to the EFL with Leeds all season.

"Moving to Archie Gray, I would be really, really surprised, regardless of what league Leeds are in next year, if Archie leaves. He's only just turned 20, signed a new contract and is having a good first season. I just think that he needs another year or so before thinking about any possible move as this is his breakthrough season.

"I’d advise him to spend another season at Leeds, he's loved by the club and he won't be in a great rush to leave because, again, he could be a player that can fulfil his ambitions by being a Leeds United player for many, many years, like his uncle, his dad, and his grandad.”