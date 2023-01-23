Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa named front-runner for Premier League job

Marcelo Bielsa has been named as frontrunner for the vacant managerial role at Everton this morning, almost a year after he left Leeds United. This comes shortly after reports claimed that Frank Lampard is expected to be sacked today.

The former Chelsea midfielder joined the Toffees in January 2022 and helped the club narrowly avoid relegation with wins over Leeds, Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Lampard has struggled to kick on this time round as Everton sit in 19th place in the Premier League table following defeat to fellow strugglers West Ham.

While the club are yet to confirm his departure, Sky Sports News have claimed that Everton have parted ways with Lampard ahead of their upcoming clash with Arsenal. A number of bookmakers have now named Bielsa as firm favourite for the job.

The Argentine has been out of work since he parted ways with the Whites in February 2022. Fans were left heartbroken when they parted ways with Bielsa almost two years after he helped them return to the top flight, however he left Elland Road with the club sat in 16th place and was soon replaced by Jesse Marsch. Bielsa was also linked with a move to Bournemouth in recent months prior to Gary O’Neil’s permanent appointment and talk of a return to England has now begun once again.

The 67-year-old joins the likes of Sean Dyche and David Moyes as potential candidates for the Everton job. The latter arguably put an end to Lampard’s career at Goodison Park with West Ham’s 2-0 win, however his job at the London Stadium also looks to be in jeopardy as they hover above the relegation zone.

