Responding to a question during his post-match press conference about the display being an ‘un-Brentford’ type performance, Frank agreed but credited Leeds with their role in nullifying the Bees’ attacking intent.

At the other end of the pitch, Brentford offered up a resolute defensive performance for the 36,000 in attendance in West Yorkshire as Leeds probed to find a winner during the second half but could not break the deadlock. Brentford’s head coach said at full-time he was pleased with his team’s defending at a particularly difficult place to come and play football.

"I think I need to give credit to Leeds for the game,” Frank began. “I think it’s a very good team. I think Jesse [Marsch] and his staff are doing a very good job. They play with great intensity and very front-footed, so you need to handle that pressure and get out of that.”

Brentford's Danish head coach Thomas Frank (R) reacts as he walks towards Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch (L) on the final whistle. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

At half-time the game remained very much in the balance with neither side giving up too much ground. However, after the break, Leeds took the initiative as the home side and tried to force the issue of finding an opening goal. Ultimately, their efforts were in vain, and clear-cut opportunities were few and far between for both teams despite late pressure by the Whites.

"This is a very difficult place to play, I think Leeds gave everything, I think my players gave everything, I think it was a fantastic battle where the two teams unfortunately cancelled each other out,” Frank added.

