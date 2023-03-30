Marcelo Bielsa is close to his first return to management since leaving Leeds United with the Argentine set to be appointed as the new boss of the Uruguayan national side.

According to Argentina-based journalist César Luis Merlo, Bielsa will sign a contract with the South America nation until the end of their World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is the option to extend the deal if Uruguay qualify for the World Cup, which will be held in Canada, USA and Mexico in 2026.

Uruguay endured a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar, as they failed to get out of their group as they finished behind Portugal and South Korea, missing out on second place on goal difference.

Bielsa is no stranger to national team management, having taken charge of Argentina between 1998 and 2004 while also managing Chile between 2007 and 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished second in the Copa America with his home nation in 2004 but did lead them to an Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004.

He took charge of 85 games with his home nation before a 51-match stint in charge at Chile. Bielsa joined Leeds in the summer of 2018 and guided the club into the Premier League in his second season.

Leeds went up as Championship winners, ending a 16-year hiatus outside of the English top flight. He was sacked last season after a poor run of form and with the threat of relegation hanging over the club.

He is still revered at Elland Road and his spell at Leeds is his longest period in charge of a single club. He managed 170 games, winning 81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bielsa has been linked with a return to the Premier League this season with Bournemouth and Everton previously interested in appointing the ex-Leeds boss.