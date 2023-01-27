A report in the Daily Mail claimed Bielsa had flown into London Heathrow Airport ahead of talks with the Everton hierarchy, but now it appears Sean Dyche is the primary candidate for the role.

Bielsa reportedly told the Toffees’ board that he did not feel the current squad were well-suited to his preferred style of play, and as with several previous club roles, would have opted for a summer arrival in order to work with the group during a full pre-season, rather than in the middle of the campaign.

Everton, though, are currently 19th in the Premier League table and staring a first potential relegation from England’s top flight in over 70 years. Dyche, Bielsa and son of former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, Davide, were named on a reported three-man shortlist for the job but it seems the 51-year-old ex-Burnley man will take the reins, according to various outlets.