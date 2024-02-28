Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips and Guardiola appeared to share a fricticious relationship and it was ultimately agreed that he would join West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season to aid his hopes of landing an England Euro 2024 squad spot. Phillips will have hoped to hit the ground running at the London Stadium, but he has struggled so far.

The midfielder has given away goals and received a red card, but such struggles should be expected for a player who has not played regularly for some time, according to former Whites boss Heckingbottom.

"Only Kalvin can answer that, but would anyone turn that down? The form he had been in, the way he had been playing," the recently sacked Sheffield United boss told Talksport. "I also go back to the relationship he had with Bielsa and Guardiola, there was obviously a conversation there and he would have known what he was getting.

"But now was the right time for him to go. He has got to go and play. This is a process he has to go through. You can't miss 12 or 18 months of football and then play at the top level. The pressure shifts when you are playing. There will have been conversations about him not playing, and now the spotlight is on and you have to perform. The only way you can turn the conversation is by playing. he has the opportunity now, and a couple of things have already gone against him at West Ham like the sending off, but he has to turn that around, get fit, work with the team, work with Davd, and only he can get himself through this process."

Asked about what kind of player and person Phillips is from his own experience working with the player, Heckingbottom replied: "Everyone wants nice things said about him. When I went to Leeds, he got stick from the crowd because local lads always get more stick, and he came through that.

