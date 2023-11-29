Ex Leeds United boss hints at Champions League return as Whites tipped to bid for in-form West Brom star
Jesse Marsch is working in punditry but still has hopes to be managing in Europe once again.
Leeds United are already back in Championship action tonight as Swansea City visit Elland Road ahead of a gruelling festive fixture period that could be make or break for Daniel Farke's side.
The January transfer window is just around the corner but there's a long line of vital matches to navigate before the market opens for business.
Here's your Wednesday morning Leeds United round-up.
Leeds United could return for in-form West Brom winger
Summer transfer links between Leeds United and West Brom star Grady Diangana may become a talking point once again in the January window as the 25-year-old begins to find some Championship form.
There were plenty reports of interest in the winger this summer and LeedsAllOver suggest that a potential deal might not be off the cards after Diangana picked up three goals and three assists since October.
The Baggies' star will have just 18 months on his contract come the New Year and could add an extra bit of flair to Daniel Farke's side to sustain a Championship title challenge and promotion push. West Brom may be reluctant to send their talent to a club currently level on points but Leeds United could flex their pulling power with the player.
Jesse Marsch sets sights on European return
Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has provided an update on his future as he continues to look for his return to management following his Elland Road sacking in February.
Marsch was linked with the US men's national team job, but that position was filled by Gregg Berhalter. He, of course, has previous experience at New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.
Speaking to CBS Soccer as he worked on covering AC Milan's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund, Marsch initially joked that he was 'a TV personality now' before giving a more serious answer. He said: "I'm focused on what I'm doing here in Europe, which is trying this (punditry work), but I really still think that my future lies here in Europe and finding good clubs to coach here. I'm a little bit more of someone who enjoys the daily grind of being part of a team, and I feel like that's the way to really impact a group.
"So I mean, let's see what happens. You never know you can never say never, but I'm really happy living here in Europe. I'm really happy with the challenge of getting to know new cultures, languages, teams leagues... Champions League, right there's nothing for me bigger than Champions League."