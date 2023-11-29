Jesse Marsch is working in punditry but still has hopes to be managing in Europe once again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are already back in Championship action tonight as Swansea City visit Elland Road ahead of a gruelling festive fixture period that could be make or break for Daniel Farke's side.

The January transfer window is just around the corner but there's a long line of vital matches to navigate before the market opens for business.

Here's your Wednesday morning Leeds United round-up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United could return for in-form West Brom winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer transfer links between Leeds United and West Brom star Grady Diangana may become a talking point once again in the January window as the 25-year-old begins to find some Championship form.

There were plenty reports of interest in the winger this summer and LeedsAllOver suggest that a potential deal might not be off the cards after Diangana picked up three goals and three assists since October.

The Baggies' star will have just 18 months on his contract come the New Year and could add an extra bit of flair to Daniel Farke's side to sustain a Championship title challenge and promotion push. West Brom may be reluctant to send their talent to a club currently level on points but Leeds United could flex their pulling power with the player.

Jesse Marsch sets sights on European return

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has provided an update on his future as he continues to look for his return to management following his Elland Road sacking in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch was linked with the US men's national team job, but that position was filled by Gregg Berhalter. He, of course, has previous experience at New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Jesse Marsch sees himself staying in Europe (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking to CBS Soccer as he worked on covering AC Milan's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund, Marsch initially joked that he was 'a TV personality now' before giving a more serious answer. He said: "I'm focused on what I'm doing here in Europe, which is trying this (punditry work), but I really still think that my future lies here in Europe and finding good clubs to coach here. I'm a little bit more of someone who enjoys the daily grind of being part of a team, and I feel like that's the way to really impact a group.