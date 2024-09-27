'Everyone' - Rival midfielder makes Leeds United statement and declares one step better Whites aim
A rival midfielder has made a Leeds United admission and declared a one-step better Whites aim.
Coventry City midfielder Josh Eccles started for the Sky Blues in last December’s Championship clash at Elland Road in which a Bobby Thomas equaliser in response to a Crysencio Summerville opener gave Mark Robins’ side a 1-1 draw.
Nine months on, 24-year-old midfielder Eccles and his team are heading back to West Yorkshire for Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off in which the Sky Blues midfielder is hopeful of going one step better than last season’s draw.
Speaking in an interview with the club’s website, Eccles admitted that “everyone” always relished to prospect of facing Leeds and highlighted how his team still had plenty of time to turn their season around having taken just five points from their first six games.
"It was a really tough game last year away at Leeds,” said Eccles. “We came out with a 1-1 but a really well earned 1-1 draw so we look forward to playing Leeds. It's just a game that everyone gets up for and hopefully this time we can come back with the three points instead."
Assessing his side’s start to the season, Eccles, who has been wearing the captain’s armband, declared: “The mood in the camp has been good. We can't be down really about recent results.
“We've had some good performances, we've had some bad performances, we are still clicking, we are stil trying to figure out everyone's strengths and we are just in that crucial part of the season where we have still got time.
“We are only six games in so plenty of time to crack things and it's a long season so we will see how it goes."
