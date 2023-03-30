Leeds United are just one of many clubs who have made the decision to sack a manager this year with nine other dismissals already this season.

It's been a Premier League season full of action with a tight title race and all to play for in the relegation battle but there has been plenty of drama for fans off the pitch too.

Ten bosses have departed their posts already in the English top flight this term.

Whether it be ruthless owners, poor losses or throwing their toys out the pram in a post-match press conference after drawing 3-3 at Southampton, the managers have been booted out and sent to the job centre.

Leeds United are of course one of the sides to have dismissed a manager this year with Jesse Marsch relieved of his duties in February. It was a turbulent time with the American at the helm in Yorkshire with real highs also coming with the most frustrating of lows.

Ultimately, 18 points in 20 Premier League fixtures wasn't good enough for the Leeds United board and Marsch was sent packing. He wasn't the first and wasn't the last this season, here is where he came in the long list of Premier League sackings this year.

1 . Scott Parker - Bournemouth Scott Parker was sacked by the Cherries all the way back on August 30 after a 9-0 thrashing from Liverpool.

2 . Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea Thomas Tuchel was the latest in a long line of Chelsea sackings and left the club on September 7.

3 . Bruno Large - Wolves A 2-0 defeat to West Ham and a lowly league position led to the dismissal of Bruno Lage on October 2.

4 . Steven Gerrard - Aston Villa After winning just two league games out of 12 with a hugely underperforming squad, Steven Gerrard was dismissed by Aston Villa on October 20.