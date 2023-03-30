Every Premier League sacking this season and how Leeds United, Spurs and Everton bosses met their tragic fate - gallery
Leeds United are just one of many clubs who have made the decision to sack a manager this year with nine other dismissals already this season.
It's been a Premier League season full of action with a tight title race and all to play for in the relegation battle but there has been plenty of drama for fans off the pitch too.
Ten bosses have departed their posts already in the English top flight this term.
Whether it be ruthless owners, poor losses or throwing their toys out the pram in a post-match press conference after drawing 3-3 at Southampton, the managers have been booted out and sent to the job centre.
Leeds United are of course one of the sides to have dismissed a manager this year with Jesse Marsch relieved of his duties in February. It was a turbulent time with the American at the helm in Yorkshire with real highs also coming with the most frustrating of lows.
Ultimately, 18 points in 20 Premier League fixtures wasn't good enough for the Leeds United board and Marsch was sent packing. He wasn't the first and wasn't the last this season, here is where he came in the long list of Premier League sackings this year.