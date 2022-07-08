Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool gallery: Best pictures from Whites' opening friendly win

Leeds made light work of Championship opposition on Thursday evening, dispatching of Michael Appleton’s Blackpool with relative ease.
United raced into a three-goal lead at half-time, which brought a raft of changes at the break and on the 60-minute mark as Jesse Marsch utilised the new-found depth in his squad.
Despite fielding a younger XI during the second half, Leeds maintained control of the game and added a fourth late on to begin their pre-season friendly schedule with conviction.
Here are the best pictures from Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool.
