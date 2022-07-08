Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool gallery: Best pictures from Whites' opening friendly win

Leeds United ran out 4-0 winners over the Seasiders during their opening pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:30 pm

Leeds made light work of Championship opposition on Thursday evening, dispatching of Michael Appleton’s Blackpool with relative ease.

United raced into a three-goal lead at half-time, which brought a raft of changes at the break and on the 60-minute mark as Jesse Marsch utilised the new-found depth in his squad.

Despite fielding a younger XI during the second half, Leeds maintained control of the game and added a fourth late on to begin their pre-season friendly schedule with conviction.

Here are the best pictures from Leeds United 4-0 Blackpool.

1. Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt

Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt celebrate following the Spaniard's first half strike (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh races down the right flank during the first half of Leeds' 4-0 friendly win (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Tyler Adams

A close-up shot of new signing Tyler Adams in the stand at the LNER Community Stadium (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

4. Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo scored and grabbed an assist in the 4-0 win (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Photo: George Wood

