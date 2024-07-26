Leeds United have the chance to bring in players from the free agent market over the coming weeks. There are a whole host of players without clubs at the moment following the end of last season.
Daniel Farke's side are aiming for promotion in the next campaign after falling short last term. They were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley by Southampton and will be eager to bounce back at the first time of asking.
Out of contract players can be signed outside of transfer windows. Here is a look at the free agents who are available from the Championship...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.