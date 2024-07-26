Every Championship free agent available to Leeds United including ex-Sheffield United, QPR and Sunderland men

By Harry Mail
Published 26th Jul 2024, 18:20 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 19:30 BST

Leeds United have the chance to sign some more players this summer

Leeds United have the chance to bring in players from the free agent market over the coming weeks. There are a whole host of players without clubs at the moment following the end of last season.

Daniel Farke's side are aiming for promotion in the next campaign after falling short last term. They were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley by Southampton and will be eager to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Out of contract players can be signed outside of transfer windows. Here is a look at the free agents who are available from the Championship...

Last club: Sheffield United

1. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Hull City

2. Aaron Connolly

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Stoke City

3. Tyrese Campbell

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: QPR

4. Andre Dozzell

Last club: QPR | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Stoke City

5. Wesley

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Sunderland

6. Bradley Dack

Last club: Sunderland | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.