'Fantastic' - Rivals prominent on Leeds United's radar sign title-winning defender as sixth summer recruit
Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Portsmouth have signed a title-winning defender as their sixth recruit of the summer.
Pompey are back in the Championship following last season’s promotion as champions of League One and the south coast side have now signed Australian A-League title-winning left back Jacob Farrell on a four-year deal.
Farrell, 21, has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Central Coast Mariners who are managed by former Whites coach Mark Jackson.
Farrell follows in Sammy Silvera, Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer as new summer signings for John Mousinho’s side who visit Leeds on the opening weekend of the season in a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, August 10.
Hailing the arrival of Australian youth international Farrell, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club's official website: “Jacob is a fantastic young prospect who joins us on the back of a great season with Central Coast Mariners.
“Despite his age, he’s played a lot of games already in his career and we’ve obviously got a decent relationship with players who have come over from Australia.
“He’s an athletic left-back who’s also extremely solid defensively and he brings so much potential, so we’re delighted to have him on board.”
