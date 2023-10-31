All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites prepare for Friday's clash with Leicester City.

Leeds United are now in the thick of preparations for Friday's big clash with Leicester City. The Whites head to the East Midlands with wind back in their sails, making up for a defeat to Stoke City with a comfortable home win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

But no one has more wind in their sails than Leicester, who have won all-but one of their games so far this season, already establishing a 14-point gap over third place, which is where Leeds find themselves. As the countdown to that mouth-watering clash approaches, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto interest

Leeds star Willy Gnonto continues to attract attention despite the Whites managing to keep hold of him over the summer transfer window. TeamTalk are now saying Everton have reignited interest in the Italy international amid talk of a takeover.

The Toffees are said to be willing to battle Lazio and Roma for the signing of the 19-year-old, who is said to have an asking price of £25million ahead of the January transfer window.

Ex star shines

Dean swapped Thorp Arch for stadium:mk back in January in order to join up with former U23s head coach Mark Jackson who had been installed as first-team boss a month earlier. Jackson was unable to prevent the Dons dropping into League Two and was relieved of his duties in Bedfordshire but Dean has remained. Now, under the management of new boss Mike Williamson, the 19-year-old has hit a rich seam of goalscoring form, netting six times in total this season, including four in his last four outings.

