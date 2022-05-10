Leeds United's relegation run-in has been one of the most difficult in the Premier League this season.

The Whites have been faced with the task of playing three of the division's top four teams during their final five matches of the season - a run which has left the club in the relegation zone.

Chelsea are the next team to visit Elland Road and with United's current record against the 'Top Six' - played 11, lost 11 - this season, the Whites may well have to settle for nothing.

In stark contrast, Everton face 19th-placed Watford on Wednesday, May 11 and will be boosted by news that the Hornets have been stung by a number of injuries.

Manager Roy Hodgson saw his side relegated away to Crystal Palace last weekend, and revealed he will be without ten first-team players for the challenge of Everton.

Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Joshua King, Shaqai Forde, Nicolas N'Koulou and Cucho Hernandez will play no part against Frank Lampard's Toffees.

BOOST: Everton boss Frank Lampard knows victory over a depleted and already relegated Watford outfit will greatly strengthen his team's survival bid (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton are currently one point ahead of Leeds in the Premier League table with a game in hand, but have come into form recently picking up wins versus Manchester United and Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Their away form has been less than impressive throughout the campaign, but a first victory on the road since August last time out versus Leicester City lifted the blue half of Merseyside out of the bottom three, at Leeds' expense.

This latest development at Vicarage Road will only make those a Whites persuasion rue the fixture list even more, as their relegation rivals face a depleted squad already condemned to a year in the Championship next season.

Meanwhile for Leeds, it is the small matter of the European champions and FA Cup finalists.