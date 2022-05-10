Situated in the main stand behind the dugouts, Orta's remonstrations inside an empty Elland Road were met by a spiky retort from the Blues boss on the touchline.

This time, Leeds' ground will be packed to the rafters as supporters hope to see the team pick up some much-needed points in their penultimate home fixture of the season, something the German is well aware of.

The Chelsea manager has addressed the trip to West Yorkshire in his pre-match press conference, warning Leeds that the London club do tend to pick up more points on the road.

"We expect a tough match tomorrow. We are aware of the fact we collect more points away from home. Maybe it helps us tomorrow," he said.

"This is a match for them [Leeds] when it's like do or die. It's like a cup match and the atmosphere will be like this. I'm looking forward to it actually. I've played there once but it was without spectators. We will feel it straight away so we will need to step up."

SHOUT: Thomas Tuchel is prepared for the visit to Elland Road (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tuchel also confirmed he cancelled Chelsea's scheduled day off following their capitulation at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The Blues were two goals ahead but conceded twice late on to forfeit what would have been a valuable three points.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Tuchel and Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso were involved in a dressing room bust-up at half-time during that fixture.