European giants enter picture for Leeds United star as Marcelo Bielsa reflects on Whites exit

Leeds have already secured three new signings this summer in the shape of 25-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 24-year-old Denmark international right back Rasmus Kristensen and 25-year-old Spaniard Marc Roca.

But two of United's star men are very much in demand and Paris Saint-Germain are now on the trail of England international star Phillips as Barcelona and a host of other Champions League clubs continue to be linked with a move for Raphinha.

SILENCE BROKEN: Former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, above, has been reflecting on his reign as Leeds United head coach. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Latest on Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha as PSG enter conversation for Man City target

PSG have entered the conversation over Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips but no offers have yet been received by the Whites.

Phillips is a known transfer target for Manchester City this summer and while Leeds are keen to keep their star midfielder, a move to the Premier League champions would be difficult for the 26-year-old to turn down.

Whites have no intention of selling winger

Leeds United have ‘no intention’ of letting Jack Harrison leave the club amid reported interest from Tottenham and Newcastle United. (talkSPORT).

Leeds United follow Liverpool and turn to a 'perfect partner' to address 'criminal' pain point

Leeds United will harness artificial intelligence to try to reduce the number of injuries to Jesse Marsch’s players.

Just a few weeks after the end of a season that was ravaged by player unavailability and muscle tears, the Whites have struck up a partnership with Zone7, an ‘AI-driven human performance platform’, already used by Liverpool, Glasgow Rangers and a host of European clubs.

Marcelo Bielsa breaks silence on Leeds United sacking during detailed Athletic Club job presentation

Marcelo Bielsa says his time at Leeds United demonstrates how he has changed as a head coach.

Speaking during a live presentation as part of Inaki Arechabaleta's Athletic Club Bilbao presidential election campaign, Bielsa publicly addressed his three-and-a-half year spell at Elland Road for the first time since his February sacking.

WATCH: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch executes cunning set-piece routine as changes expected

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has been tipped to revolutionise the Whites’ set-plays during pre-season.