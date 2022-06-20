The American previously took charge of New York Red Bulls in MLS, where the Marsch-led side benefited from creative set-pieces on occasion.

A video has surfaced on social media championing Marsch’s Red Bulls group cunningly working a number of set-plays to their advantage.

In one clip, a New York player gently takes a corner kick, while the unsuspecting opposition do not realise what has occurred.

A second corner ‘taker’ arrives at the ball and dribbles freely towards the penalty area before passing into the box where New York find the back of the net.

Their dumbfounded opponents protest that the Red Bulls’ set-piece was illegal, but upon further inspection discover that the initial corner taker had legally taken the kick, moving the ball ever so slightly out of the quadrant.

Another video depicts a free-kick where several New York players are stood over the ball before the eventual taker sends it into the penalty area. The confusion allows Marsch’s side to capitalise on their opponents’ flat-footedness and work the ball into a goal scoring opportunity which they convert.

Marsch’s immediate impact at Leeds back in March saw him alter the way in which the Whites set out to take set-pieces.

Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison were regularly seen stood over the ball together at corners, so that defending teams could not work out until the final moment which player would take the kick, or whether it would be an in-swinging cross or out-swinging cross.

Marsch also elected to use Raphinha as the player to deliver long throws into the box from attacking positions, much to the confusion of supporters and opponents alike, due to the winger’s wiry frame.

While Marsch’s methods are yet to yield material improvements, it is thought set-plays will take on significance during the pre-season break as the American looks to achieve marginal gains against Premier League opponents.

Former Manchester United assistant Chris Armas has been linked with a Leeds switch this summer, as Marsch's current deputy Franz Schiemer is expected to depart after his three-month posting.