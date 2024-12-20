Ampadu is fan’s favourite to replace central defender Pascal Struijk this weekend if the Dutchman, whose chances are currently rated at 50-50 by the medical staff, is unable to be named in Daniel Farke’s matchday squad.

Struijk has been struggling with hamstring tightness and unable to train the past two days, leading many supporters to believe Ampadu is set to make his long-awaited comeback from the start against Oxford United.

The U’s have not won on the road this season and sit fifth-bottom of the Championship having lost five of their last six league games. The alternative to playing Ampadu at left-sided centre-back in Struijk’s potential absence is youngster James Debayo, who only recently made his debut for the Whites earlier this season.

Given the fact Ampadu has come off the bench in Leeds’ fixtures versus Middlesbrough and Preston North End, coupled with Farke’s admission that high-intensity running is less common for centre-backs, there is a strong possibility the Welshman starts alongside international teammate Joe Rodon.

Here is how we think Leeds will line up for the visit of Oxford.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The United 'keeper could even be named skipper for the day if Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu miss out on the starting lineup.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Made a return to the starting lineup last weekend and avoided re-injury in the 1-1 draw with Preston.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Mr Consistent hasn't skipped a beat this season, playing every available league minute for Leeds. He might be partnered with somebody new for the visit of Oxford, though.

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu Club captain Ampadu has been eased back into things so far and while Farke may be reluctant to start him further forward, an outing at centre-back versus Oxford shouldn't be too strenuous a task for the fit-again Wales international.

5 . LB: Sam Byram Max Wober is unlikely to be involved due to a swollen knee, while Junior Firpo is absent due to injury, so Byram is expected to continue on the left of Farke's defence.