Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has had his say on Leeds United’s position with seven games left.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu has issued a Leeds United reminder with a “bottle it” vow and team proof in their Sheffield United and Burnley battle.

Club captain Ampadu made his return from a knee injury when going straight into the starting line-up for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Swansea City.

After a 3-1 win for Sheffield United against Coventry City on Friday night, Leeds needed a victory to reclaim top spot and to prevent any chance of third-placed Burnley making further inroads towards the automatic promotion spots.

Despite going ahead after just 35 seconds, Leeds could only take a point from Saturday’s assignment which ended in a 2-2 draw after Zan Vipotnik’s 96th-minute equaliser.

The stalemate left Daniel Farke’s Whites second in the table, two points behind leaders Sheffield United and now only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference.

Ampadu, though, whilst fully admitting the draw had left the dressing room flat, was keen to highlight that his side still ultimately sat in an automatic promotion place as he declared confidence in the team with seven games left.

Pointing out what Leeds had done so far this season as proof, the skipper also vowed that his men would use the feeling of Saturday’s disappointment as motivation, “bottling it up” to avoid experiencing it again.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu was pressed on Leeds still being in the division’s second automatic promotion place and declared: “Of course, we have to remember that.

"As disappointed as we are and as flat as that changing room is, it's for us to rally again and go again next week.

"We can't let this feeling drag on, we have got to bottle it and remember it but we have got to do what we have got to do what we have been doing for the rest of the season as we have shown we can.”