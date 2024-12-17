Leeds have fallen three points behind leaders Sheffield United - and sit just one point above third-placed Burnley.

Leeds United will return to action with huge confidence in their promotion bid, with a dim view of their in sight rivals.

Daniel Farke's Whites were the only team in the Championship's top five to not record a victory at the weekend as Leeds left it late to bag a 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

The stalemate has left the Whites second in the table, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley. There is then just another point back to fourth-placed Sunderland who would be joined on 40 points by Blackburn Rovers if the Ewood Park outfit win their game in hand.

Just two points could separate the teams from second to fourth - with the Blades three points clear - yet the bookmakers have huge confidence in Leeds and especially so for next weekend's return to action at home to Oxford United.

The newly-promoted Us are next in sight for Leeds having sacked boss Des Buckingham following the weekend's 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday which left Oxford fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the dropzone.

The Yellows will now take on Leeds at Elland Road in a 3pm kick-off next Saturday afternoon, for which Farke's Whites are incredibly short with the bookies to take all three points.

Despite the unpredictable nature of the Championship, Leeds are as short as 1-8 for a victory and no bigger than 2-11. Oxford can be backed at a whopping 18-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-2.

Despite their position in the table, Leeds also remain odds-on favourites to win the division at 8-11 ahead of the Blades at 3s. There is then a big gap to Burnley at 10s, followed by Sunderland at 16s, Middlesbrough at 20s and Blackburn who remain unfancied at 40s.

Unlike many weekends, the division's top four all play at the same time on Saturday in 3pm kick-offs.

The oddsmakers expect all four teams to bag victories but Sheffield United are thought to have the hardest task away at Cardiff City for which they are favourites but odds against at 6-5.

Burnley and Sunderland are both odds-on, the Clarets 7-10 to beat Watford at Turf Moor. Sunderland are 10-11 to see off Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

Blackburn, meanwhile, also play in a Saturday 3pm kick-off away at Millwall for which the Lions are favourites at 13-10.