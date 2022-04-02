Elland Road pay moving tribute to Leeds United fans Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight

It has been 22 years since Loftus and Speight travelled to Turkey to watch their beloved Leeds United and never came home.

The pair were stabbed by Galatasaray fans in Istanbul the night before the White played in a UEFA Cup semi-final.

Each year, the Elland Road faithful remember Loftus and Speight by turning their back on the pitch for a minute during the nearest home game to the annivesary of their passing on April 5.

During United's Premier League tie with Southampton, Leeds fans marked the moment in the 22nd minute of the game by getting to their feet and clapping, faced away from the action on the pitch.

Leeds United fans remember Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight. Pic: Stu Forster.