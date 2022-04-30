Dramatic twist in Leeds United battle for Premier League survival before Manchester City clash

The Clarets looked to be heading for defeat in Saturday afternoon's clash at second-bottom Watford who led 1-0 through an eighth-minute own goal from James Tarkowski.

However, the Lancashire outfit pulled off a dramatic late comeback to record a 2-1 victory via strikes from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill in the final seven minutes.

Burnley have now moved above Leeds on goal difference, albeit the Clarets have played one game more.

HUGE TWIST: Burnley celebrate Josh Brownhill's winner at Watford. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

United's game in hand now comes against title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road in Saturday's 5.30pm kick-off.

Leeds, who are now fourth-bottom, begin the evening five points ahead of third-bottom Everton but having played a game more.