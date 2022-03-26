Elland Road date set for Leeds United Women's final home game of the season

Dan O'Hearne's side are hoping to finish the season on a high at the Whites' historic home ground.

United are third in the Division One North table and too far adrift to claim the league's single promotion spot, but Leeds could walk out onto the pitch as county champions as the fixture is set to take place three days after Leeds face Brighouse Town in the West Riding County Cup final.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have already been relegated after claiming just one point so far this season.

On the reverse in August, Leeds claimed a 1-0 league victory in Northumberland as Olivia Smart's 48th-minute goal was the difference at the final whistle.

In January, Town knocked the Whites out of the FAWNL Plate with a 2-0 win at St James' Park.

Leeds will kick off against Alnwick at 2pm on Sunday 10th April.

The match is free to attend for Season Ticket Holders and members, who must apply for a ticket online before April 1.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for concessions and can be purchased on the club's ticketing site.Fans will be seated in the West Stand paddock, with further stands open subject to demand.

