The Whites put in a battling defensive display but were undone by a goal in each half. This was the second meeting between the two sides in the space of a fortnight, with Leeds looking to make it back-to-back wins following their 2-1 victory against Durham Cestria the previous Sunday.

Newcastle attacked first, Kacie Elson failing to test Lauren Joyce with a miss-hit shot. Georgia Gibson then saw her freekick evade everyone for Newcastle, before Rebekah Bass fired over from 30 yards out for Leeds, whilst Olivia Smart saw her shot held by Donnelly.

Laura Bartup shot just wide after a great cross from Smart then, shortly after, Newcastle took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Erin Nelson tapped in at close range.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Laura Bartup was unfortunate to score Newcastle United's second in the 2-0 defeat at Tadcaster. Picture: courtesy Leeds United.

The Magpies started the second half on the attack with both Sharna Wilkinson and Erin Nelson firing wide when they had managed to progress into dangerous areas.

Leeds kept plugging away and Rachel Hindle was inches away from levelling but couldn’t quite get a clean connection.

Elson then went close to making it two but her spectacular overhead kick drifted just wide of the goal.

The visitors did double their lead when Whites striker Bartup headed in past Lauren Joyce, for an unfortunate own goal. Leeds kept going with Abbie Brown shooting wide from the edge of the area and debutant Amy Woodruff almost got one back but couldn’t force her shot home.