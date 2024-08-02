EFL side swoop for former Leeds United forward after summer release
League Two side Newport County have signed a former Leeds United youngster after his release this summer.
Young Cameroonian forward Bobby Kamwa progressed through the Whites Academy and signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club in March 2018 for his first professional contract.
After featuring regularly for United’s under-21s, Kamwa was loaned out to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic in January 2022 for the rest of the season and the forward made seven appearances for the Pars.
Kamwa then ended his time with Leeds and joined Burton Albion in October 2022, initially signing a short term deal before penning terms on a longer contract in the new year that ran until this summer.
Kamwa has made 47 appearances for the Brewers, for whom he has scored five times, but the 24-year-old attacker was still released this summer and has now signed for League Two side Newport.
Speaking to the club’s website, Kamwa said: ““I’m very pleased to be here. It’s a club that has shown a lot of interest in me and the way they have welcomed me has been amazing.
“I’ve spoken to the manager and he told me about the plans going forward, and that was something that really excited me. I just can’t wait to get going.”
