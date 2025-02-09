EFL make official Watford vs Leeds United decision

The EFL have made an official Watford v decision.

The EFL have named their officials for Tuesday night’s Championship clash between Watford and Leeds United at Vicarage Road for which Oliver Langford will be referee.

West Midlands based official Langford will be taking charge of his third game featuring Leeds this season and the other two have not gone brilliantly from a Whites perspective.

Langford was the man in the middle for August’s 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth in the first game of the new Championship campaign and also the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Langford has taken charge of 24 games featuring Leeds so far during his career, those contests yielding 11 Whites wins, five draws and eight defeats.

Three Leeds players have been sent off by Langford, namely Michael Brown in the 2-0 defeat at home to Derby County of April 2012, Giuseppe Bellusci in the 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth of January 2015 and Gaetano Berardi in the 3-0 triumph at Bristol City of October 2017.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven league games with Langford in charge and three of the last four games have featured penalties.

Mark Stevens and George Byrne have been named as the assistant referees for Tuesday night’s contest for which John Busby will be fourth official.