EFL make official Leeds United versus Sunderland decision

The EFL have made an official Leeds vs Sunderland decision.

The officials have been named for Monday night’s huge Championship clash between Leeds United and Sunderland at Elland Road, for which Craig Pawson will be the referee.

Sheffield-based official Pawson will be taking charge of his just his third Championship clash of the season having taken charge of 14 Premier League games so far this campaign in addition to a Champions League, Europa Conference League and EFL Cup clash.

Pawson, though, has taken charge of 12 games involving Leeds so far during his career which have produced four Whites wins, three draws and five Leeds defeats. Five of those games were Premier League contests.

Pawson has not refereed a Leeds game since last February’s 3-1 Championship victory at home to Leicester City.

Simon Bennett and Daniel Robathan have been named as assistant referees for the contest for which Tom Nield will be fourth official.